Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Landreth &Co [CLOSED]

272 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland 1011, New Zealand
Website
| +64 9-360 7440
Cafe a la Ponsonby Auckland New Zealand

Cafe a la Ponsonby

No, Landreth & Co is not the name of a law firm although something tells me many a case has been discussed over these tables on a Saturday morning. It's a cafe that is perfectly positioned on Ponsonby Road surrounded by boutiques, designers and homeware shops. There's a reason why its deck fills up so quickly - and don't even plan on getting one of the seats out front - it's one of the best cafes on the strip. The food is tasty and quick, the coffee strong and fast. If you're doing the Ponsonby Road wander do not walk past this café.
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points