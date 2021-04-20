Landreth &Co [CLOSED] 272 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland 1011, New Zealand

Cafe a la Ponsonby No, Landreth & Co is not the name of a law firm although something tells me many a case has been discussed over these tables on a Saturday morning. It's a cafe that is perfectly positioned on Ponsonby Road surrounded by boutiques, designers and homeware shops. There's a reason why its deck fills up so quickly - and don't even plan on getting one of the seats out front - it's one of the best cafes on the strip. The food is tasty and quick, the coffee strong and fast. If you're doing the Ponsonby Road wander do not walk past this café.