Landesmuseum Württemberg

Altes Schloss, Schillerpl. 6, 70173 Stuttgart, Germany
Website
| +49 711 89535111
Tue - Sun 10am - 5pm

Landesmuseum Württemberg

Built in the early 14th century, this castle once served as the residence of Baden Württemberg’s counts and dukes. It was initially moated, but wings and other elements were added in the mid-16th century to create the current Renaissance palace. Today, the building houses the Landesmuseum Württemberg (Württemberg State Museum), which traces the region’s development from the Stone Age through the present day.

In two separate exhibitions, history comes alive through ancient art, Celtic works, Roman treasures, sacred objects from the Middle Ages, and the crown jewels of the kings of Württemberg. Visitors can also look forward to a lapidarium full of reliefs and sculptures that provide insight into Roman culture and religion, as well as the House of Music, which features a highly valuable keyboard and other orchestral instruments. There’s even a castle exhibition set up just for kids, with entertaining ways for younger visitors to learn all about Württemberg.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

