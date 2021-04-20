Landersdorfer & Innerhofer
Hackenstraße 6-8, 80331 München, Germany
| +49 89 26018637
More info
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 3pm, 6pm - 1am
Munich's Authentic Cuisine with a Modern TwistJust a few minutes drive from Munich's BMW Welt, I knew this restaurant was an authentic gem when I meandered in and was greeted by a large table of smiling Germans. Dressed in Lederhosens and Dirndls, they were toasting with German beers and Rieslings as they began their celebratory feast.
If you think German food is only wienerschnitzel and sauerkraut, think again. Our 4 course meal at Landersdorfer & Innerhofer was prepared with the freshest of ingredients and is modern cuisine with a German twist, with dishes of garden-fresh vegetables, tender salmon and delicate chocolate cake with raspberries.
The energy is more tame than Munich's Hofbrauhaus—you get the feeling that you’re sitting down for dinner in your German grandmother's dining room, with plenty of glass-clinking and warm conversation. You’ll leave Landersdorfer & Innerhofer with a full belly and a happy heart.