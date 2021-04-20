Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Landersdorfer & Innerhofer

Hackenstraße 6-8, 80331 München, Germany
Website
| +49 89 26018637
Munich's Authentic Cuisine with a Modern Twist Munich Germany

More info

Mon - Fri 11:30am - 3pm, 6pm - 1am

Munich's Authentic Cuisine with a Modern Twist

Just a few minutes drive from Munich's BMW Welt, I knew this restaurant was an authentic gem when I meandered in and was greeted by a large table of smiling Germans. Dressed in Lederhosens and Dirndls, they were toasting with German beers and Rieslings as they began their celebratory feast.

If you think German food is only wienerschnitzel and sauerkraut, think again. Our 4 course meal at Landersdorfer & Innerhofer was prepared with the freshest of ingredients and is modern cuisine with a German twist, with dishes of garden-fresh vegetables, tender salmon and delicate chocolate cake with raspberries.

The energy is more tame than Munich's Hofbrauhaus—you get the feeling that you’re sitting down for dinner in your German grandmother's dining room, with plenty of glass-clinking and warm conversation. You’ll leave Landersdorfer & Innerhofer with a full belly and a happy heart.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points