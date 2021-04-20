Where are you going?
Lancaster Central Market

23 N Market St, Lancaster, PA 17603, USA
| +1 717-735-6890
Lancaster Pennsylvania United States

Tue, Fri 6am - 4pm
Sat 6am - 2pm

A Carb Lovers Delight

Wander the aisles of Lancaster Central Market on a busy Saturday morning and you'll notice a common theme: friendliness and carbs. Smiles abound as neighbors and strangers greet each other warmly, clutching steaming cups of coffee. Stiff ribbons of linguini pasta, freshly baked marble rye, giant cinnamon sticky buns, donuts with bacon (yes, really) line the stalls. Pick up bread from Thom's, produce from Barr's and coffee from Lancaster County Coffee Roasters. The streets surrounding the market are quiet on the weekends, making for perfect strolling, cup of coffee in one hand, sticky bun in the other.
By Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador

