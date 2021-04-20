A Carb Lovers Delight
Wander the aisles of Lancaster Central Market on a busy Saturday morning and you'll notice a common theme: friendliness and carbs. Smiles abound as neighbors and strangers greet each other warmly, clutching steaming cups of coffee. Stiff ribbons of linguini pasta, freshly baked marble rye, giant cinnamon sticky buns, donuts with bacon (yes, really) line the stalls. Pick up bread from Thom's, produce from Barr's and coffee from Lancaster County Coffee Roasters. The streets surrounding the market are quiet on the weekends, making for perfect strolling, cup of coffee in one hand, sticky bun in the other.