Desserts That Dazzle
While the picture above seems to show art on the walls, the actual art resides in the pastry cases that fill Lana's Dazzling Desserts. Think of this place as a mini museum, where if you purchase the art, you can eat the art. Known for her European-style desserts, Lana's philosophy is that the flavor of desserts should come from natural ingredients and not an overuse of sugar. She's happy to create you the perfect wedding cake, or an array of delectable delights for your next gathering, kind of like a tray of edible Fabergé eggs. The name is appropriate, as her desserts truly do dazzle.