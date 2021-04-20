Where are you going?
Lana's Dazzling Desserts

321 E Dundee Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Website
| +1 847-215-0303
Desserts That Dazzle Wheeling Illinois United States

More info

Sun 10am - 3pm
Tue - Fri 10am - 7pm
Sat 10am - 6pm

Desserts That Dazzle

While the picture above seems to show art on the walls, the actual art resides in the pastry cases that fill Lana's Dazzling Desserts. Think of this place as a mini museum, where if you purchase the art, you can eat the art. Known for her European-style desserts, Lana's philosophy is that the flavor of desserts should come from natural ingredients and not an overuse of sugar. She's happy to create you the perfect wedding cake, or an array of delectable delights for your next gathering, kind of like a tray of edible Fabergé eggs. The name is appropriate, as her desserts truly do dazzle.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

