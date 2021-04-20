Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lan Su Chinese Garden

239 NW Everett St
Lan Su Chinese Garden Portland Oregon United States
Wild Goose Chase Portland Oregon United States
Lan Su Chinese Garden Portland Oregon United States
Wild Goose Chase Portland Oregon United States

Lan Su Chinese Garden

Lan Su Chinese Garden is a small yet beautiful garden in Portland's Chinatown. The gardens are beautifully manicured and the rockery is gorgeous. The gardens are relatively small but take your time. There is a small tea house in the back. Worth the visit and then enjoy some of the great restaurants nearby.
By Jay Jones

More Recommendations

William Samuel Keiser
almost 7 years ago

Wild Goose Chase

My dad and I visited the Lan Su Chinese Gardens expecting to do what normal tourists do - poke our heads in a few lacquer paneled rooms, snap a few pictures, and get on with our busy tourist lives.

But these gardens are an oasis of calm and class in the middle of dilapidated Old Portland. The verdant water plants and authentic, precise architecture are breathtaking and meditative in themselves.

However; what catapulted our experience into the annals of my finest memories was the FREE WILD GOOSE QI GONG class taught by a lively and granola Portlandian lady who showed us how to clap down our thighs and cup the life energy to our abdomen. At the end of the class, we flapped our arms like the style's namesake, the wild goose, as we did a moving meditation all the way around the garden.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points