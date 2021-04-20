Lan Su Chinese Garden

Wild Goose Chase

My dad and I visited the Lan Su Chinese Gardens expecting to do what normal tourists do - poke our heads in a few lacquer paneled rooms, snap a few pictures, and get on with our busy tourist lives.



But these gardens are an oasis of calm and class in the middle of dilapidated Old Portland. The verdant water plants and authentic, precise architecture are breathtaking and meditative in themselves.



However; what catapulted our experience into the annals of my finest memories was the FREE WILD GOOSE QI GONG class taught by a lively and granola Portlandian lady who showed us how to clap down our thighs and cup the life energy to our abdomen. At the end of the class, we flapped our arms like the style's namesake, the wild goose, as we did a moving meditation all the way around the garden.