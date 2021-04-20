Where are you going?
Blue Lotus

China, Hainan, Sanya Shi, Jiyang Qu, 海花路19 邮政编码: 572000
Blue Lotus Russian Restaurant Sanya China

Blue Lotus Russian Restaurant

DaDongHai is a haven for Russians escaping their brutal winter, so it's no surprise to find a great Russian restaurant in Sanya.

There's very solid Russian food and authentic vodka. Fried dumplings, borscht, and chicken soup with meatballs are all highly recommended. The seafood salad with pineapple has mixed reviews—some people love it, some people are deeply confused by it.

At dinner time, a man will come out and sing songs. Do not be alarmed.




By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

