Lamplighter
116 S Addison St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
| +1 804-728-2292
More info
Wed - Sun 9am - 2pm
Caffeination StationLamplighter is a local coffee shop done right. With indoor, outdoor, and screen porch seating, a delicious menu of sandwiches, breakfasts, and creative sides, and a friendly, laid-back atmosphere, it's the perfect place to get a cup o' joe.
Lamplighter's bicycle delivery service means you don't have to leave your house to enjoy their fares, but the cafe is so welcoming that I can't imagine not wanting to make the trek. And, since it's busy no matter what the time of day, clearly I'm not the only one who thinks so.
Check out their website for information about coffee brewing and roasting classes, community events, and directions to their roastery.
Formerly a gas station, Lamplighter serves up fantastic roasted coffee, tea, and meals. Witha specialty in vegetarian and vegan foods, the line is always out the door. The place attracts artists, students, writers, entrepreneurs, and hipsters across town who love the unique, somewhat gritty, indoor/outdoor atmosphere.