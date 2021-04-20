Where are you going?
Lamont Park

3258 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington, DC 20010, USA
| +1 202-673-7647
A Pleasant Time in Mount Pleasant Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

A small, yet bustling market with a nice community atmosphere every Saturday from 9am to 1pm (April to December). Seasonal produce, cut flowers, pasture-fed meats, and cheeses are available as are Atwater Breads, steamed Chinese bao buns, and homemade flavored popsicles from neighborhood favorite Pleasant Pops. Need bike repairs or travel tips getting around this bike-friendly town? Volunteers impart their services and expertise through the market's free bike clinics.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
