Lamma Island

Lamma Island, Hong Kong
Day Trip: Lamma Island for Kids

Your little sailors will love the ferry ride from Central’s Pier 4 to quaint Lamma Island, which takes just about half an hour. At the Fisherman’s Village, they can experience the industry that the island once thrived on. Then, enjoy a seafood feast at Ah Shun’s Kitchen on Tai San Street, or embark on a family friendly hike around the island. There's also the Power Station beach, too. End the excursion with delicious tofu desserts at Kin Hing Ah Por Tofu, which has been a mainstay on Main Street for over 30 years.


By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
