Lamill Coffee Boutique

Hot Chocolate & Beignets in LA

In 2011, my wife and I traveled across the country to LA for my family's annual Thanksgiving get together. There are my parents, two sisters, and their husbands, with two nephews, twin nieces, and the baby niece all under 6 years old. We spent four days with them. Fun! and tiring… Kudos to my sisters who raise their kids all year.



For the rest of our trip, my wife and I got to enjoy a slower pace. There’s nothing more relaxing than a late breakfast catching up with old friends… and no kids. We definitely will cherish these moments before we start our own family.