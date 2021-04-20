Lamill Coffee Boutique
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
+1 323-663-4441
Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm
For Coffee Lovers (and/or Snobs)!Living in Los Angeles means that when you have to go on the other side of town, it starts to feel like a roadtrip (if you are not pressed for time). So, anytime I have to leave the Santa Monica Beach and head to Silver Lake, I always stop at LA MILL Coffee. Unique coffee and tea creations, almond milk options, wireless internet, french-inspired food, and an eclectic crowd make it a great destination. Love it!
almost 7 years ago
Hot Chocolate & Beignets in LA
In 2011, my wife and I traveled across the country to LA for my family's annual Thanksgiving get together. There are my parents, two sisters, and their husbands, with two nephews, twin nieces, and the baby niece all under 6 years old. We spent four days with them. Fun! and tiring… Kudos to my sisters who raise their kids all year.
For the rest of our trip, my wife and I got to enjoy a slower pace. There’s nothing more relaxing than a late breakfast catching up with old friends… and no kids. We definitely will cherish these moments before we start our own family.
almost 6 years ago
Waffles, tea, and more in Silverlake
LaMill has almost all you could ask for in a neighborhood coffeeshop/restaurant for a non-coffee drinker- parking in the back, delectable selection of food (I ordered the Belgian waffles and couldn't devour them fast enough) as well as a selection of teas. The casually chic interior with lots of window light coming in from the street makes it a relaxed place to work and chat.