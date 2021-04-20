Lameshur Bay Beach Little Lameshur Bay, St John 00830, USVI

3 Fun Things to Do at St. John's Lameshur Bay Beach Driving down the bumpy road in a jeep made for a very uncomfortable ride. The road was uneven and in some places steep. The drive was tough!



Once again, I was going on an adventure and I wondering if I was being unwise. We were searching for Lameshur Beach on the south east side of St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. We knew the road was not a good one, but that never stopped us from trying.



Even though it was late Spring, the sun beat down on us and we were hot and sticky.



Happily, we arrived at a parking area and it was right next to this outstanding and quiet beach. Think of azure, turquoise, and teal sparkling waters surrounded by a huge horseshoe shaped white sand beach under an azure sky with only three others beachers from Cuba on their big yacht.



We had packed a lunch and settled under the sea grape trees to eat. How do you describe the world, worries, hustle & bustle just melting away? Maybe... Lameshur Bay would do it. It did for me.



Then it was time for a swim in the gloriously clear sea. Snorkeling is another activity that is rewarding at Lameshur Bay because of the variety of sea life. There were rays, turtles, coral, lobsters, and colorful fishes.



This bay offers several hiking trails. There is the Bordeaux Mt. Trail, the Lameshur Bay Trail ( which is relatively easy), and the White Cliffs Trail. Just the views make hiking at Lameshur Bay worth it.



While on St. John, try a jaunt to Lameshur Bay Beach.



Info: Fodor's guide book;



usviguide.com/stjohn