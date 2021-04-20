Lamb & Flag
33 Rose St, London WC2E 9EB, UK
| +44 20 7497 9504
Sun 12pm - 10:30pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 11pm
Take Your Pint Outside in London's SummerOther than the fact that it’s just nice to see sunshine after a gray winter, the great thing about summer in London is that pubs let you drink outside. (You can do this year-round, but if you want a watered down beer, try doing this in the rainy winter.) Drinking your cold brew on the sun-filled sidewalk – along with a bunch of equally excited Londoners – is about as cheerful as a happy hour can get. Does the beer taste better outside? Maybe. But that’s only because it feels a little rebellious.
Take your pint out for air at the Lamb & Flag in Covent Garden. The pub is tucked into a side street, away from any traffic. It also doesn’t hurt that Charles Dickens had a few pints here, too.