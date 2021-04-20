Lamanai Outpost Lodge
Understated LuxuryThe 20 or so guest cabanas that make up the living quarters for Lamanai Outpost Lodge are scattered over a small area on the banks of Crab-Catcher lagoon not far from the boundaries of the ruins of Lamanai. It’s a rustic-looking complex at first glance but a deeper inspection reveals understated luxury and well-planned details. The dining lodge served the best hibiscus juice and beef stew I have ever had. While on the property, I met researchers studying the area’s jaguar population, a wrangler who had previously worked in Africa on big game hunts and tourists who were endeavoring to explore all the ruins in Belize in one trip. The lodge attracts a diverse group of people, perhaps for its amenities and location as much as its natural beauty. While it has all the modern conveniences of a property far closer to civilization, it also has the feeling of being absolutely in the middle of nowhere. There’s a peace and serenity that imbues the property. All-inclusive packages include accommodations, meals, two activities per each night’s stay, transfer to/from Belize International Airport, refreshments, taxes, guide and entrance fees, porter service, and Internet access. Rates are available by request to 888-733-7864 or reefsruins@aol.com.
