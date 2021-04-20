Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lamanai Outpost Lodge

+501 672-2000
Understated Luxury Indian Creek. Belize
Crocodile Expedition Indian Creek. Belize
Understated Luxury Indian Creek. Belize
Crocodile Expedition Indian Creek. Belize

Understated Luxury

The 20 or so guest cabanas that make up the living quarters for Lamanai Outpost Lodge are scattered over a small area on the banks of Crab-Catcher lagoon not far from the boundaries of the ruins of Lamanai. It’s a rustic-looking complex at first glance but a deeper inspection reveals understated luxury and well-planned details. The dining lodge served the best hibiscus juice and beef stew I have ever had. While on the property, I met researchers studying the area’s jaguar population, a wrangler who had previously worked in Africa on big game hunts and tourists who were endeavoring to explore all the ruins in Belize in one trip. The lodge attracts a diverse group of people, perhaps for its amenities and location as much as its natural beauty. While it has all the modern conveniences of a property far closer to civilization, it also has the feeling of being absolutely in the middle of nowhere. There’s a peace and serenity that imbues the property. All-inclusive packages include accommodations, meals, two activities per each night’s stay, transfer to/from Belize International Airport, refreshments, taxes, guide and entrance fees, porter service, and Internet access. Rates are available by request to 888-733-7864 or reefsruins@aol.com.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Cassie Jensen
almost 7 years ago

Crocodile Expedition

AirBoat Crocodile Expedition, at night on the Lamanai River, Lamanai Outpost, Belize.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30