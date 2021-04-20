Where are you going?
Lamai Serengeti

Website
Lamai Serengeti, Northern Serengeti, Tanzania Serengeti Tanzania

Lamai Serengeti, Northern Serengeti, Tanzania

This 12-room lodge is built into a rocky outcropping with expansive views of an acacia-dotted plain.

Some of the region’s best game viewing happens a short drive from the lodge. Sightings of leopards and klipspringers (a species of antelope) are guaranteed.

The pool, set among the rocks a mile above the plain, offers perhaps the most scenic swim
in Africa.

The lodge’s rugs and handwoven bedspreads come from neighboring Kenya. Adding to
the creative, folk-inspired ambience are bar stools that were once tractor seats and mesh lampshades crafted from repurposed fish traps.

From $450. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image: nomad-tanzania.com
By Darrell Hartman , AFAR Contributor

