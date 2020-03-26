Laluna, Grenada, a Member of Design Hotels™
Morne Rouge, Grenada
| +1 473-439-0001
Laluna, Grenada, a Member of Design Hotels™Why we love it: Italy, Bali, and Grenada come together in this unique and colorful resort.
The Highlights:
- Open air bathrooms that are at one with nature and fully private
- Romantic stand-alone cottages that blend Balinese, Italian, and Caribbean aesthetics
- Balinese spa and yoga pavilion
The Review:
If you’re looking for that romantic beach shack feeling (without the actual shack part), look no further then the intimate and secluded cottages at Laluna. Owner Bernardo Bertucci was a fashion industry consultant for Prada and Giorgio Armani in his past life and he brings his unique style to Laluna’s 16 unique and colorful bungalows. Cottages have open air showers with bath products made in a monastery in the Italian Alps, spacious decks, and four-poster Balinese beds surrounded by netting for dreamy beach living at its finest. The Design Hotel manages to combine elements from Italy, Bali, and the Caribbean in its design, spa, and food—and it works. Authentic Balinese massages mingle with top-notch pasta and thatched roofs, while the beach beckons to all (with plenty of loungers for everyone). Activities like water sports, daily yoga, and mountain biking are all included. Book the property’s luxury catamaran for a sunset cruise and snorkel for an extra fee.
Flexibility is easy here, with cottages that can be booked on a European (accommodation only) plan, or you can mix and match with breakfast only, breakfast and dinner, or go for the all-inclusive. While the cottages are ideal for couples, there are also several contemporary villas that are much sleeker. These have a little less character but a bit more luxury, with multiple bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, and their own full-size pools. Personal chefs, butlers, and trainers are available to villa guests for an extra fee.