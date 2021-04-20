Where are you going?
Lakefront Trail

Lakefront Trail, Chicago, IL, USA
Website
| +1 312-742-7529
Bike South Along Lake Michigan In Chicago

Love biking along Chicago's gorgeous lake front but are intimidated by insane traffic? Check out the bike trails south of Northerly Island. There you will find quiet Burnham Harbor with a casual cafes and die for views. You'll find quiet and clean beaches - at 31st Street, a new beach at Oakwood,and another at Promontory Point. You'll find miles of native plantings - a part of the Burnham Nature Sanctuary. Turn around at the Jackson Harbor to return to the loop. Or continue further south east for views of the South Shore Cultural Center and La Rabida Children's Hospital -once the Spanish Exposition center at the Chicago World's Fair Columbia Exposition.
By Nellie DeBruyn

Kristina Leege
almost 7 years ago

Hercules in the City

Chicago has a wonderful lake front path that stretches 18 miles alongside Lake Michigan. Cruising the path on this vintage bicycle, named Hercules, is an ideal way to enjoy a beautiful summer afternoon in Chicago.

