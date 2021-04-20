Lakefront Brewery, Inc.

Touring Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee
Rated #4 in the nation by TripAdvisor, Lakefront Brewery has a truly exceptional brewery to match its outstanding, title-holding beers. The locally-owned brewery specializes in handmade beers in the tradition of early Milwaukee brewers. Tours are not done in a typical brewery tour format, as guides like to teach using dirty jokes, dancing and making fun of tour-goers (all in good fun!). Funnily enough, I've been on countless brewery tours and this is the first time I actually remembered how beer is made. The tour is $7, and includes a guided tour of the brewery (which also doubles as a comedy show), four full beers, a take-home beer glass and a coupon for a beer at one of the other local breweries. Some of Lakefront Brewery's delicious brews include “Organic ESB (Extra Special Bitter),” which features 100% organic malt and 100% organic hops; "Lakefront Pumpkin Lager," thought to be the first bottled fruit beer in the country since Prohibition; "Wisconsinite," the only beer made with all Wisconsin ingredients; and "New Grist," the country’s first government allowed gluten-free beer, to name a few.