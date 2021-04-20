Where are you going?
Lake Yellowstone Hotel

Lake Yellowstone Hotel

Yellowstone’s Grand Lady of the Lake bears no resemblance to the rustic "parkitecture" lodges that are typical of so many national parks in the West. With its colonial-revival flourishes, massive Ionic columns, sunny yellow clapboard exterior, and dark wood accents, this genteel landmark hotel—which was built in 1891—would be equally at home in New England. A $28 million renovation upgraded the main-building rooms (there are also 110 budget-friendly cabins) and public spaces, including the light-filled dining room, bar, and sunroom, where floor-to-ceiling windows overlook Yellowstone Lake and guests can unwind after a day in the wilderness to the tune of a string quartet on summer evenings. For those who need to connect to more than just nature, the hotel has the park’s only wired internet service.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

