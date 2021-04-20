Lake Winnisquam Lake Winnisquam, New Hampshire, USA

Summer at Lake Winnisquam Having just returned from the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, I keep thinking of the tranquil and beautiful Lake Winnisquam.



We stayed at the Lake House at Ferry Point in Sanbornton. This B&B was elegant and serene and it sits across the narrow road from Lake Winnisquam. The views from our room's five windows were of the lake. I enjoyed sitting on the wide porch in a wicker chair as I watched kayaks slide by and speed boats skim over the water.



The innkeepers, John & Cindy Becker were very cheerful and helpful - full of information about local sites and restaurants. We had a wonderful stay.



Lake Winnisquam is not as large as the vast Lake Winnipesaukee, but it is special. The water is clear and cool. You can look around the lake and see the boathouses and homes at the waterfront. The trees and foliage enhance the lake front and the sight is breathtaking!



There are so many activities in this area such as hiking, swimming, boating, fishing, shopping, train rides, and covered bridge hunting.



The leaves are slowly turning and soon this area will be ready for cider drinking, and pumpkin and apple picking. The foliage will be stunning as it is each Autumn.Following the Fall season, Winter is a very popular time on the lake as the ice fishermen set up their spots. Skiing on near-by mountains and hills is a big draw in the region. And don't forget Spring when the maple syrup starts to flow.



Try to get a chance to visit this area of New Hampshire.



Info: www.lakesregion.org

