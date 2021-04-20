Where are you going?
Lake Vermilion

Lake Vermilion, Minnesota, USA
Website
Our Limo Arrives

On a weekend visit to friends with no road access to their cabin on Lake Vermilion, we started our visit at the public boat landing where they picked us up on their pontoon. Any vacation that starts with a pontoon shuttle has to be great!
By cindy carlsson

More Recommendations

cindy carlsson
almost 7 years ago

Sunset behind the trees

Lake Vermilion is a large, twisting lake dotted with pine covered islands. It can be hard to find a good spot to watch the sun set over the water, but sometimes the sun setting behind the pines can be just as good!
cindy carlsson
almost 7 years ago

Boathouse with Eagles

While you can't see the eagles in this picture without a magnifying glass, that large pine has a nest with two juveniles in it. Apparently it didn't matter to the parents that they built next door to a cabin and boathouse.

That's part of what makes Lake Vermilion so interesting: Part of it is a beautiful wild place where humans seem to have had little impact, but mixed in are plenty of cabins and resorts that allow access to this beautiful place.
cindy carlsson
almost 7 years ago

The Perfect Cabin

Lake Vermilion has plenty of cabins, bu this was one of my favorites - obviously a well-maintained treasure from another time, it would be wonderful to spend the summer living in this place. At least we can admire it as we motor past.
cindy carlsson
almost 7 years ago

Northwoods Ideal

Lake Vermilion is a huge, gorgeous expanse of water with lots of enticing islands. It gives visitor a sense of the Boundary Waters, without having to do work of canoeing and staying in the wilderness.

