Boathouse with Eagles

While you can't see the eagles in this picture without a magnifying glass, that large pine has a nest with two juveniles in it. Apparently it didn't matter to the parents that they built next door to a cabin and boathouse.



That's part of what makes Lake Vermilion so interesting: Part of it is a beautiful wild place where humans seem to have had little impact, but mixed in are plenty of cabins and resorts that allow access to this beautiful place.