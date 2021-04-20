Where are you going?
Lake Union

Lake Union, Seattle, WA, USA
Stylish Houseboats on Lake Union

There are several neighborhoods with beautiful (and expensive) house boats in the Seattle area. If you take a boat tour while visiting Seattle you will get a peek to at some unique and highly designed spots on the water.
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

Cindy Pain
almost 7 years ago

Sunsets & Rainbows

I continue to be inspired by my own neighborhood. At the end of a perfect summer day the sun sets and a beautiful rainbow reveals herself. I feel so fortunate to have Lake Union for a backyard and for Seattle giving us a rainbow without rain!

