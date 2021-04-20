Lake Union
Lake Union, Seattle, WA, USA
Stylish Houseboats on Lake UnionThere are several neighborhoods with beautiful (and expensive) house boats in the Seattle area. If you take a boat tour while visiting Seattle you will get a peek to at some unique and highly designed spots on the water.
almost 7 years ago
Sunsets & Rainbows
I continue to be inspired by my own neighborhood. At the end of a perfect summer day the sun sets and a beautiful rainbow reveals herself. I feel so fortunate to have Lake Union for a backyard and for Seattle giving us a rainbow without rain!