Lake Taupo

Lake Taupo, Waikato, New Zealand
Experiencing Lake Taupo

On the shores of New Zealand's largest lake sits the holiday town of Taupo, in the center of the North Island.

Popular with vacationers and adventure travelers, there is plenty for everyone. An ancient volcanic crater, nowadays Taupo is a beautiful blue lake with tons of activities to chose from.

Whether you want to go skydiving, bungee jumping, white-water rafting or just go out for a swim, Taupo has it all.

From the panoramic views over to the Tongariro Crossing to its rich Maori history and culture, Taupo is a must-do for anyone traveling around the North Island of New Zealand.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

