A Snowy Hike To Lake Serene
With the trailhead located just about an hours drive from Seattle
- this day hike to an alpine lake with Mt. Index towering above is a great reason to get out of the city. I put this hike in my totally worth it basket - in spite of the amount of stairs (those are my hiking kryptonite). If you include the out and back to Bridal Veil Falls, the hike clocks in at around 9 miles round trip with about 2,000 feet of elevation gain. However since there are two gorgeous water features to see along the way, the climb is totally worth it.