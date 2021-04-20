Where are you going?
Lake Serene

Marblemount, WA 98267, USA
A Snowy Hike To Lake Serene Marblemount Washington United States

A Snowy Hike To Lake Serene

With the trailhead located just about an hours drive from Seattle - this day hike to an alpine lake with Mt. Index towering above is a great reason to get out of the city. I put this hike in my totally worth it basket - in spite of the amount of stairs (those are my hiking kryptonite). If you include the out and back to Bridal Veil Falls, the hike clocks in at around 9 miles round trip with about 2,000 feet of elevation gain. However since there are two gorgeous water features to see along the way, the climb is totally worth it.
By Adina Marguerite Pease , AFAR Local Expert

