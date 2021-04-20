Lake Quinault Lake Quinault, Washington, USA

June on the Olympic Peninsula; Lake Quinault Parts of the Olympic Peninsula, the northwesternmost point of the U.S., receive over twelve FEET of a rain a year; this is rain forest country: towering evergreens draped in moss on dark mountainsides...



But by June, the grey skies begin to lift, and wildflowers (daisies, foxglove, fireweed) light up meadows and roadsides. Highway 101 makes a loop around Olympic National Park, skimming the Pacific Coast before heading back inland to Lake Quinault. Here, you can stay in a lodge built in the 1920's. Summer's approaching...But don't forget to pack a sweater...and an umbrella.