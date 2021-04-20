Where are you going?
Lake Quinault

Lake Quinault, Washington, USA
June on the Olympic Peninsula; Lake Quinault Quinault Washington United States

June on the Olympic Peninsula; Lake Quinault

Parts of the Olympic Peninsula, the northwesternmost point of the U.S., receive over twelve FEET of a rain a year; this is rain forest country: towering evergreens draped in moss on dark mountainsides...

But by June, the grey skies begin to lift, and wildflowers (daisies, foxglove, fireweed) light up meadows and roadsides. Highway 101 makes a loop around Olympic National Park, skimming the Pacific Coast before heading back inland to Lake Quinault. Here, you can stay in a lodge built in the 1920's. Summer's approaching...But don't forget to pack a sweater...and an umbrella.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
