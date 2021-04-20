Lake Powell Resorts & Marinas

Minding the House on Lake Powell
Contrary to what Sleepless in Seattle
might have you believe, houseboats aren’t always moored to a dock and they can be a viable (though slow) way of sailing a particular body of water. In the United States, these vessels are popular ways of exploring a number of spots, including Lake Powell (in Arizona
), the Intracoastal Waterway (in Florida) and the Mississippi River. Internationally, they are available in parts of Australia
, off the Malabar Coast of India, and in the Mediterranean. Accommodations on these watercraft can vary significantly; some houseboats are more luxurious than Hollywood mansions, while others can make a room at the Motel 6 seem posh. When you book, be sure to score a boat with a slide (for fun and easy water access), and be sure to take insurance, lest you experience any unexpected navigational trouble. Also, if you’re traveling with friends, make sure your houseboat comes with a fridge big enough for lots of for beer.