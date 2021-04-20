Where are you going?
Lake Ohrid, Albania Pogradec District Albania
Looking for a European locale as a possible retirement area, we traveled to Albania. A one hour flight from Rome, we landed at Tirana airport, rented a car and made our way to Lake Ohrid and the town of Pogradeci.. There we had a lakeside lunch and sat looking at this beautiful Lake Ohrid which shares its waters with Albania and Macedonia. We just might retire there.
By Thomas Sacco

Thomas Sacco
almost 7 years ago

Lake Ohrid

The lake has shared borders with Albania and Macedonia - a beautiful setting on a pristine lake!

