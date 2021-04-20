Lake Michigan
Lake Michigan, United States
Oasis - Stars over Lake MichiganNothing beats coming home for the summer and meeting up with your old high school friends. Part of the yearly reunion is meeting on the beach and having a bon fire while watching the stars come out.
almost 7 years ago
Oasis - Sunset on East Bay
The soft sound of the waves on the shore, the warm breeze coming off the water; Traverse City's East Bay is truly on of the best places to unwind in the summer months.