Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan, United States
Oasis - Stars over Lake Michigan

Nothing beats coming home for the summer and meeting up with your old high school friends. Part of the yearly reunion is meeting on the beach and having a bon fire while watching the stars come out.
By Nicholas deManigold

Nicholas deManigold
almost 7 years ago

Oasis - Sunset on East Bay

The soft sound of the waves on the shore, the warm breeze coming off the water; Traverse City's East Bay is truly on of the best places to unwind in the summer months.

