Take a Walk Around Oakland's Lake Merritt

In Oakland on a sunny day? Follow the locals and you’re sure to end up at Lake Merritt.



Once a tidal estuary—a salt water marsh—this land was donated by Dr. Samuel Merritt in 1869, the same year that it was declared a wildlife refuge.



Today, Lake Merritt is a saltwater and freshwater lake, the largest of its kind in an urban area, with 3.4 miles of path around its circumference—perfect for walking or running, as you’ll find many people doing.



There are many cafés and restaurants around Lake Merritt to sit down and have a drink; at night, check out the iconic lampposts and twinkling lightbulbs that light up all around the lake path.



