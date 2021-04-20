Lake Manyara
Lake Manyara, Tanzania
On Safari in Lake ManyaraThe baboons were everywhere. I know most people were looking for the big animals...the elephants and rhinos and zebras (all of which we saw). But this baboon with her little one made me feel how much alike we are...compassion wins over all.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
The Things We Take For Granted
Kirurumu Manyara Lodge is set high on the edge of the Great Rift Valley, enjoying a marvelous, uplifting and panoramic view eastward over Lake Manyara, the Rift floor and Mt. Losimingori. Behind Kirurumu, the Ngorongoro Highlands rise in green and fertile splendour and form the gateway to Ngorongoro Crater and, finally, Olduvai Gorge, the Serengeti.
On the way, we encountered a magnificent woman along the road with 3 young children (approx 11, 6, and 3). We were not allowed to take pix of kids (it steals their soul). I wish the picture captured the beauty of the woman (The original photo should be in AFAR). Not sure if she is 40 or 80 years old.
We extended a bag of M&M's to the kids. The oldest child took one M&M, took a bite and passed it on to the other two. WOW!
On the way, we encountered a magnificent woman along the road with 3 young children (approx 11, 6, and 3). We were not allowed to take pix of kids (it steals their soul). I wish the picture captured the beauty of the woman (The original photo should be in AFAR). Not sure if she is 40 or 80 years old.
We extended a bag of M&M's to the kids. The oldest child took one M&M, took a bite and passed it on to the other two. WOW!
almost 7 years ago
Bathing in Beauty
I am a tireless traveler--don't like to miss a thing. So when we bumped our way into the Lake Manyara Lodge in Tanzania one hot and dusty afternoon, I denied that I was feeling ill and decided to buck up for the afternoon game ride. Then our Masai butler showed us our room---a private treehouse really--and I was willing to give up the afternoon in the jeep for a few hours of indulgence. Everything was perfect here. And from the wrap around porch or the oversized or deep bath with all the accoutrements or the open air shower I could still hear the elephants scuffling in the bush below and the roar of the lions not so far away. It was so easy to stay. It wasn't so easy to leave.