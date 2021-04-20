Bathing in Beauty

I am a tireless traveler--don't like to miss a thing. So when we bumped our way into the Lake Manyara Lodge in Tanzania one hot and dusty afternoon, I denied that I was feeling ill and decided to buck up for the afternoon game ride. Then our Masai butler showed us our room---a private treehouse really--and I was willing to give up the afternoon in the jeep for a few hours of indulgence. Everything was perfect here. And from the wrap around porch or the oversized or deep bath with all the accoutrements or the open air shower I could still hear the elephants scuffling in the bush below and the roar of the lions not so far away. It was so easy to stay. It wasn't so easy to leave.