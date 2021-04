Lake Maninjau Tanjung Raya, Agam Regency, West Sumatra, Indonesia

Trekking the Maninjau Basin Basin Rice Paddies, Lake Maninjau, Sumatra, Indonesia.



Trekking through a swampy, boggy rice paddy in a driving rain isn't the ideal vision of holiday most people might have, but for me it's a perfect slice of paradise. Lake Maninjau sees a fair number of visitors, but few venture far from the lake - which is a shame, as the Maninjau Basin is filled with striking natural beauty.