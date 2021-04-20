Scenic Skiing in Lake Louise
Lake Louise Ski Resort isn’t just the largest in the Canadian Rockies. With 4200 acres, it’s also one of the biggest in North America. Located smack-dab in the middle of Banff National Park, skiing in Lake Louise often seems equal parts sport and sightseeing. The ski terrain is varied, with everything from steep chutes suitable for extreme skiers to gentle beginner friendly slopes. The best views are found after unloading the Top of the World Express chairlift, where the scenery stretches in all directions. Make sure to turn around, as the panoramic view to the west, across historic Lake Louise to the Continental Divide, cannot be equaled. Ski Friends, long-time locals who share a passion for skiing at Lake Louise, provide free mountain tours to help first-time visitors get acquainted with the mountain every day at 10:00 AM and 1:15 PM. For skiers looking to get a little more out of their visit, book the first tracks experience and enjoy a lesson with a professional instructor an hour before the lifts open to the general public. The ski area is world renown as the host of FIS World Cup ski races each November.