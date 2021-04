Lake House 4 King St, Daylesford VIC 3460, Australia

Eat and Stay Local Near Melbourne At a misty lakeside retreat, on six acres of gardens and fruit orchards roughly 70 miles from Melbourne, chef/co-owner Alla Wolf-Tasker serves such locally sourced goodies as vegetable tagine and truffle pecorino tarts. Guests can enjoy full-day cooking classes with leading Aussie chefs before retreating to their waterfront cabins or the treetop spa.