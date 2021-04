Lake Eyasi

Hunting with the Hadza people

The Hadza of northern Tanzania are among the last people who continue to survive by hunting and gathering; they live as all hominids lived for millions of years. Fewer than a thousand remain, with only about 250 still practicing their traditional lifestyles. When I heard about an opportunity to “hunt with the bushmen,” it seemed irresistible, a way to glimpse a living fragment of our once-universal past.The outing began before dawn. Three adult men were sitting by a fire, and a handful of women and kids drifted into the central clearing. As the sun began climbing, the Hadza men leapt to their feet and strode off, trailed by the group's tribe of 10 scrappy mutts.It's hard to describe the adrenaline rush we felt, scrambling to keep up. Black mambos, adders, and other snakes inhabit this landscape, but I took care to watch where I stepped. A bigger challenge was avoiding being snagged by all the dense clusters of acacia thorns. Harder still was keeping up with the three hunters. They looked like they were merely strolling briskly, but they surged ahead, trim as gazelle, arms and legs muscled like carved ebony.They killed five birds. Back at the camp they plucked, roasted, and shared them. We didn’t notice if the mutts got any of the fragile bird bones. For them, it was just a routine morning. For us, it was magical.