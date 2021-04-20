Giving the Locals a Lift

While on safari in Tanzania, we had the unique opportunity to visit with local tribal groups, which inhabit the area around Lake Eyasi and the Serengeti. Suspecting this would be mostly contrived and geared specifically for tourists, I was a bit skeptical on just how authentic the experience would be. Fortunately, we did manage to have some truly ‘genuine’ interaction, specifically with the Datoga tribe people, who very warmly welcomed us into their (mud hut) homes and allowed us to hold their babies while our kids gave piggy-back rides to their children. This was not done in hopes for money. Instead, it was an act of unadulterated trust and appreciation towards a culture and people so different from their own. As we waved our arms for good-bye with smiles all around, my son said to me, “I don’t think these people worry about the bad economy.” “No they don’t,” I replied, as my grin grew wider.