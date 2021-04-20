Lake Charles

The Contraband Bayou
In the early 1800's, French pirate Jean Lafitte had a rocking business plundering ships and smuggling the cargo into needy areas of New Orleans
, like Robin Hood with a soupcon more swashbuckling. Lafitte was alternately hunted and utilized by the US government for his piratey ways and at one low point, he had to dump his plunder in this Louisiana byway to evade capture. Did he really dump gold doubloons intending to come back for them? Was he killed before he could do it? Does his pirate treasure still sit at the bottom of the bayou? Only Lafitte knows for sure and his bones aren't talking.