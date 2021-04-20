Lake Baringo
Lake Baringo, Kenya
Photo by Jason Florio
Lake Baringo and Lake Bogoria
At the Lake Bogoria National Reserve, soak in the public hot springs and spend the night amid hundreds of thousands of flamingos at an acacia-shaded campsite. Cruise nearby Lake Baringo in a motorboat or a canoe to spy hippos and crocodiles. Read Matt Gross’s feature on running in Kenya.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Sunrise at Lake Baringo Kenya.
An early morning boat ride at Lake Baringo proved to be an amazing experience. At approximately 0600 hours we were at the Lake Baringo shore taking awesome images of the sunrise over the Ol Kokwe islands and escarpment. As you start your early morning Boat ride, you encounter the Njemps tribe as they fish in small rafts over the shimmering waters. Around the islands, the fish eagle calls as they scan the waters for an early meal. We have over 400 different species of birds and also millions of Flamingos around the nearby Lake Bogoria. An amazing African sunrise experience.