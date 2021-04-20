Sunrise at Lake Baringo Kenya.

An early morning boat ride at Lake Baringo proved to be an amazing experience. At approximately 0600 hours we were at the Lake Baringo shore taking awesome images of the sunrise over the Ol Kokwe islands and escarpment. As you start your early morning Boat ride, you encounter the Njemps tribe as they fish in small rafts over the shimmering waters. Around the islands, the fish eagle calls as they scan the waters for an early meal. We have over 400 different species of birds and also millions of Flamingos around the nearby Lake Bogoria. An amazing African sunrise experience.