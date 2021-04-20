Where are you going?
Hotel Laimer Hof

Laimer Str. 40, 80639 München, Germany
Hotel Laimer Hof Nymphenburg Palace: Stay in a Villa Munich Germany
Ever wanted to stay in a villa and pay reasonable prices? Here's your chance. Hotel Laimer Hof Nymphenburg Palace was built in 1886 and is listed as a traditional heritage building in the Nymphenburg district.

Not only that, but your neighbours are royal, at least the former residence is - the hotel is located near Nymphenburg Castle. If royalty is not your thing, you can take solace in the Hirschgarten, the largest beer garden in Europe, which is also nearby.

The service is second to none. The hotel is owned by the Rösch family who are passionate about providing you the best experience possible.

Public transportation is just a few minutes walk away.
By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

