LaHave Bakery
Nova Scotia 331
| +1 902-688-2908
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Homemade Treats along the Lighthouse RouteFrom Halifax follow the Lighthouse Route to the LaHave Ferry. After ferrying across the LaHave river you be deposited right next to the LaHave Bakery.
Pull right in and enjoy this slice of small town life. The general store feel will immediately welcome you to another era. I enjoyed some Rhubarb fizz and baked goods while my mother enjoyed a cup of coffee.
LaHave Bakery is a true local gem.