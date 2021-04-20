Where are you going?
LaHave Bakery

Nova Scotia 331
| +1 902-688-2908
Homemade Treats along the Lighthouse Route Pleasantville Canada

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

From Halifax follow the Lighthouse Route to the LaHave Ferry. After ferrying across the LaHave river you be deposited right next to the LaHave Bakery.

Pull right in and enjoy this slice of small town life. The general store feel will immediately welcome you to another era. I enjoyed some Rhubarb fizz and baked goods while my mother enjoyed a cup of coffee.

LaHave Bakery is a true local gem.
By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

