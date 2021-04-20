Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lago de la Ercina

Lago de la Ercina, 33556, Asturias, Spain
Skinny Dip in Lake Ercina, Picos de Europa, Spain. Cangas de Onís Spain

Skinny Dip in Lake Ercina, Picos de Europa, Spain.

Hiking Lake Ercina was only half the fun of exploring the Picos de Europa; the other half was enjoyed learning how to drive a manual transmission all over again.

It had been roughly ten years since I got behind a stick shift, and I may have overestimated my ability to drive our diesel chariot up and through the mountains. As such, I spent most of my time worried that I would drive us off a cliff or into a wandering cow, rather than soaking up the grandeur of this stunning range.

When we finally brought the car to a halt I was able to fully enjoy all that the mountains had to offer, even if my nerves were shot. For as popular as Spain is, the Picos were not as busy as I thought they might be; I would love to visit again and spend a few nights trekking in the high country.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points