Lafayette Vs America Coney 118 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226, USA

Choose Your Side in the Detroit Coney Hot Dog War Every city has its food specialities and in Detroit one of the favorites is the Coney Island hot dog, a messy but gorgeous fast food snack that consists of an all-beef dog with chili, white onions, and yellow mustard. In Detroit the only question about Coney Dogs is whether you’re a Lafayette or American Coney fan. The shops are side by side and there is a fierce rivalry between the two. So your challenge is to go try one of each and decide which side you’re cheering for.



