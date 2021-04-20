Where are you going?
Lafayette Park

Gough St & Washington St, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
+1 415-601-7277
Sun - Sat 5am - 12am

Lafayette Park in Pacific Heights

After a $10 million renovation in 2013, this park has everything you could want in a picture-perfect picnic spot - views of the Bay, playgrounds, tennis courts, new public restrooms and an off-leash dog park.
By Vicki Johnson

Jenn Gbur
almost 7 years ago

Summery Sunday

A freakishly warm March day brings throngs of people to every inch of park space in San Francisco. This gorgeous bay view comes from the top of Lafayette Park.

