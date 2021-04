A Bit of Paris in Central London

There are a few Ladurée outposts in London to rival the 1862 Mecca in Paris . And yet, the Ladurée in Covent Garden may be the best. Claiming a corner of the famed Covent Garden Market, this location overlooks St. Paul's Church and perhaps a few street performers who claim a stage on the cobblestone square. If the weather is nice, finish a day of shopping with afternoon tea and macaroons at an outdoor table.