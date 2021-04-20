L'Adresse Table & Wear

L'Address
This discreetly marked and graciously restored art-studio-turned-restaurant is a Geneva-only experience. The dining room features mismatched chairs placed around old farm tables, and a spacious roof terrace opens on warmer nights. Expect plates of health-minded seasonal food, with touches from the Mediterranean, Asia, and the Americas (Geneva is home to the U.N., after all), and more than a dash of vegetarian fare. Highlights include a feta and Spanish clementine salad, tofu and turmeric soup, and endive with grapefruit, avocado, and sesame, and balsamique blanc. Wash it all down with organic Swiss wines like a 2012 Aligoté from Laurent Villard, Anières, harvested right here on the shores of Lake Geneva.