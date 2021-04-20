Labyrinth Books
There were many dismayed bibliophiles around here when Micawber Books closed a few years ago. Luckily, this famous university town didn’t have to go long without a stellar independent bookstore to bolster its reputation. Labyrinth Books on Nassau Street carries on in the tradition of its predecessor by offering customers a well-curated selection of titles in all major categories. Pick up the latest cerebral hemorrhage-inducing work by Terry Eagleton, cross the street, and kick back somewhere on the leafy Ivy League campus to feel good about yourself.