Labour and Wait
85 Redchurch St, Shoreditch, London E2 7DJ, UK
| +44 20 7729 6253
Tue - Sun 11am - 6pm
Labour and Wait Homewares, East LondonThere’s a lovely street called Cheshire Street. Labour and Wait sells old-fashioned homewares: twine and string and gardening tools and glasses, all beautifully laid out like a ’50s housewares store. —Sophie Howarth
44/(0) 20-7729-6253. This story appeared in the Premier 2009 issue. See all of london">Sophie Howarth’s favorite places in Shoreditch.
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago
A stop at this characterful interiors boutique is a great way to tap into the Shoreditch scene without having to rub too many hipster shoulders. Products—including wooden scrubbing brushes and linen aprons—recall a bygone era, as do the still-visible vestiges of the building’s former incarnation as a pub.