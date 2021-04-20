Lab1500 1500 Washington Avenue

Collaboration Drives Innovation Founded by Dan Lohman & Jan Christian Andersen on the principle that collaboration drives innovation, Lab1500 is the perfect fit for an AFAR business traveler. Their vision is to be "a catalyst for innovation by bringing seasoned and aspiring entrepreneurs together as a community." By focusing on their core values of synergy, openness, and creativity, they have created a unique space. Here you can attend one of the many lectures/workshops or even rent out the space for your own event.