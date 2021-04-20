Where are you going?
Lab1500

1500 Washington Avenue
Website
| +1 314-329-8755
Collaboration Drives Innovation St. Louis Missouri United States

Collaboration Drives Innovation

Founded by Dan Lohman & Jan Christian Andersen on the principle that collaboration drives innovation, Lab1500 is the perfect fit for an AFAR business traveler. Their vision is to be "a catalyst for innovation by bringing seasoned and aspiring entrepreneurs together as a community." By focusing on their core values of synergy, openness, and creativity, they have created a unique space. Here you can attend one of the many lectures/workshops or even rent out the space for your own event.
By William Kiburz , AFAR Travel Advisor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
