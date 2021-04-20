Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

LAAX

Laax, Switzerland
Website
LAAX Laax Switzerland
Laax, Switzerland Laax Switzerland
LAAX Laax Switzerland
Laax, Switzerland Laax Switzerland

LAAX

For the most epic jumps, freestyle aficionados head to Laax, one of Switzerland’s biggest piste areas. The five-valley resort features a labyrinth of facilities for freestylers of all levels, including four terrain parks, a super pipe, a mini pipe, freestyle slopes, and Europe’s first indoor training center, where classes are offered throughout the year. In fact, the terrain at Laax is so great that the resort played host to famed freestyle festival The Brits in 2012.
By Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

chris hampson
almost 7 years ago

Laax, Switzerland

Switzerland is one of those places I keep returning to, in spite of the long list of other places I want to go. After talking to some Swiss friends, my friend and I decided to head to Laax for some winter sport. The mountains are incredible, though be prepared for limited off-piste activities and food options. Views like this make it worthwhile, however.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points