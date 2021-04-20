LAAX
Laax, Switzerland
LAAXFor the most epic jumps, freestyle aficionados head to Laax, one of Switzerland’s biggest piste areas. The five-valley resort features a labyrinth of facilities for freestylers of all levels, including four terrain parks, a super pipe, a mini pipe, freestyle slopes, and Europe’s first indoor training center, where classes are offered throughout the year. In fact, the terrain at Laax is so great that the resort played host to famed freestyle festival The Brits in 2012.
almost 7 years ago
Switzerland is one of those places I keep returning to, in spite of the long list of other places I want to go. After talking to some Swiss friends, my friend and I decided to head to Laax for some winter sport. The mountains are incredible, though be prepared for limited off-piste activities and food options. Views like this make it worthwhile, however.