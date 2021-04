La Zi Ji Restaurant China, Chongqing Shi, Jiangbei Qu, BeiBin Lu MeiShiJie, 北滨路368号金源广场

Famous Chongqing Chicken Chongqing chicken is a very famous dish. Some people say it has two main ingredients: the first is chicken (obviously), and the second is pain! Sichuan cuisine is known for being spicy, and a good version of Chongqing chicken will leave you red and sweaty. La Zi Ji Restaurant is a good place to try the dish. Just to hammer the point home, the name translates as Spicy Chicken Restaurant!