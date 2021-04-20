LA VISITE DES CALANQUES
Quai ST Pierre (billetterie, repère sur carte), 5 Rue Jules Simon (siège social), 13260 Cassis, France
| +33 4 42 01 03 31
Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm
Calanques and Kir in CassisSeriously, get on a boat!! We're on a road trip of the southern coast of France, and our next stop is in Cassis. We went to the super cute port town and booked a tour on the spot to take us through the Calanques. It's probably not the first thing you'd think of doing, or even know that this option is available. It's inexpensive, and worth it. If you like the water, anytime on a boat is going to be a good time.
FYI a calanque is a steep-sided valley of limestone along the Mediterranean coast that creates a steep-walled inlets or coves. The tour taught us about the history of the ecosystem and geography that developed at these sites over the millions of years.
In addition to the boat tour in Cassis, outdoor dining is right along the marina and it's a true scene to feel like a jetsetter. The food was amazing (all about the crepes) and it's a must to be drinking Kir, the popular French cocktail made with crème de cassis (blackcurrant liqueur) topped up with white wine.
If you have time, bring a suit and go swimming, the blue waters are stunning!! Cassis is known as one of the best places in the world to swim at. You're still along the French Rivera even though it's not quite St. Tropez...yet!
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Calanques Boat Tour in Cassis, France
Besides quaint little town of Cassis, one excursion that you can't miss is taking a boat tour to view Calangues along the coast of French Rivera. The turquoise blue water of the Mediterranean contrasts with the white lime stone ripped cliff is a spectacular sight to see. Boat tour is easy way to see these inlets or else, you'd have to hike up and view it from above. There are many choices of tour to choose from depends on your time. We did 3 Calangues tour which takes 45 minutes . It is the shortest one but I wish we'd have had more time to view all 8 Calangues. I pegged Cassis as a stop on the way kinda town along the way to St Tropez and Cannes but this is a little gem in French Rivera that surprised me with its beauty and charm.