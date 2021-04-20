LA VISITE DES CALANQUES Quai ST Pierre (billetterie, repère sur carte), 5 Rue Jules Simon (siège social), 13260 Cassis, France

Calanques and Kir in Cassis Seriously, get on a boat!! We're on a road trip of the southern coast of France, and our next stop is in Cassis. We went to the super cute port town and booked a tour on the spot to take us through the Calanques. It's probably not the first thing you'd think of doing, or even know that this option is available. It's inexpensive, and worth it. If you like the water, anytime on a boat is going to be a good time.



FYI a calanque is a steep-sided valley of limestone along the Mediterranean coast that creates a steep-walled inlets or coves. The tour taught us about the history of the ecosystem and geography that developed at these sites over the millions of years.



In addition to the boat tour in Cassis, outdoor dining is right along the marina and it's a true scene to feel like a jetsetter. The food was amazing (all about the crepes) and it's a must to be drinking Kir, the popular French cocktail made with crème de cassis (blackcurrant liqueur) topped up with white wine.



If you have time, bring a suit and go swimming, the blue waters are stunning!! Cassis is known as one of the best places in the world to swim at. You're still along the French Rivera even though it's not quite St. Tropez...yet!