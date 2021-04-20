Les Rambles, 99
La Rambla, 99, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Find Barcelona's best Foodie Spots on a Food Tour with Sonia at Trip4RealTour Barcelona neighborhoods and sample edible wares with Sonia, a long-time local with lots of enthusiasm and plenty of juicy tidbits about Barcelona's food, culture and history to share. After meeting Sonia on the Rambla, she took us on an interesting tour of her favorite stands in Barcelona's Boqueria Market as well as nearby chocolate and sweet shops, most interestingly perhaps, one that carries cakes and products produced by Monks and Nuns from around Spain, and is ironically housed in what were once Barcelona's Jewish baths.
Other highlights include a historic turrón shop, a glimpse at some of Barcelona's hidden Roman ruins and a meal of creative tapas with a glass of wine or beer at the end of the tour.
It should be noted though, that the tour description mentions a wine-tasting and chocolate and churros or "other" regional dessert, and these elements were sadly absent, unless you consider a glass of wine with tapas as a "tasting" and a free sample of turrón at a sweet shop a "regional" dessert--I mention this because fans of wine (like myself) and sweets (like my husband) may feel somewhat let down when the tour is over and these elements are still sadly missing.
Even so, the tour was fun and there was plenty of good information and food to take in.
*My tour was sponsored by Trip4Real, but all opinions are my own.